Three-vehicle crash shuts Peak District road

A section of a main road between Buxton and Leek was closed on Thursday morning after a collision involving three vehicles.

Staffordshire Police said it was notified of the accident on the A53 Buxton Road, near to The Winking Man, shortly after 11.30am.

The crash involved two cars, a grey Audi and a blue Vauxhall Zafira, and a white Vauxhall van.

A police spokesperson said the ambulance service was requested, but that there was not believed to be any serious injuries.

He added that the vehicles were currently awaiting recovery.