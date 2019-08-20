Third monitor installed at Toddbrook Reservoir to measure water levels and provide better flood warnings

A third monitor has been installed at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge to measure water levels and help provide better flood alerts and warnings.

The Environment Agency (EA) said monitors have been placed on the spillway, in the bypass channel and upstream of the reservoir to provide the most accurate data readings.

tHE Environment Agencys Hydrometry and Telemetry team installing a third monitor at Toddbrook Reservoir

Teams are continuing to work at the site, almost three weeks after damage to the dam wall was discovered.

More than 1,500 residents were evacuated from their homes as police, firefighters, the Canal and River Trust and a range of other agencies and volunteers, worked tirelessly to secure the dam.

READ MORE: Fire service warning over newly exposed Toddbrook Reservoir bed

Locals were eventually allowed to return home on August 7, after the water reached a safe level.

The reservoir is now almost completely empty of water, the Environment Agency said, with over a billion litres of water being drained out.

Environment Agency staff on site at Whaley Bridge

Teams from the EA have remained in the area however, offering information and advice as well as working with local authorities.

Chris Wilson, Flood Operations Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We are proud of the spirit and resilience our communities and staff have shown in their rapid, dedicated response to the awful weather we’ve experienced over the last few weeks.

“The focus now is on recovery. The Environment Agency’s flood assets protected thousands of homes and businesses from flooding but, sadly, some communities across the North West and Derbyshire did suffer from flooding and we need to help them recover as quickly as possible.

“We are doing everything possible to support our communities. Alongside our focus on Whaley Bridge, we are coordinating our field teams out on the ground in other affected communities. They have been out around the clock – doing the most we can do to help protect communities from the impacts of flooding.

“As well as being part of the significant major multi-agency response at Toddbrook reservoir, we have cleared tens of tonnes of debris from rivers in Poynton, Handforth, Rochdale and Mossley. The dedication of our teams who are carrying out detailed assessments of our assets and rivers across the North West to ensure our communities are resilient is to be commended.”

READ MORE: Toddbrook Reservoir owners move to reassure Whaley Bridge residents after heavy rain

The EA has also contcated the operators of over 2,000 reservoirs since the Toddbrook incident, requesting that they check there are no safety concerns.