Teens arrested after boys suffer knife wounds in Buxton

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following an alleged assault in Buxton.

The incident, which involved a large group of young people, happened in the multi-storey car park in the Pavilion Gardens at around 9pm on Friday.

Following the incident, two 17-year-old boys were treated for minor injuries caused by a knife.

Derbyshire Constabulary has tonight told the Buxton Advertiser that two teenagers from Buxton - aged 15 and 16 - have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Anyone with information which may assist with Derbyshire police’s enquiries is urged to call 101 and quote the reference number 19*133733 and the name of the officer in the case, DS Rogers.