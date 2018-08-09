Suspected drink-driver gets a ban after she failed to give a breath specimen

A motorist who was found slumped over the driving wheel of her vehicle has narrowly been spared from jail after she failed to provide a drink-drive specimen.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 1 how Jennifer Bagshaw, 28, of Kinder way, Fairfield, Buxton, was found by police at Chapel-en-le-Frith after they suspected she may have been a potential drink-driver.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A police officer was on duty at Chapel-en-le-Frith when a report came in of a potential drink-driver in a Toyota Yaris and they came across it in the middle of Station Road.”

She added it was stationary and she was slumped over the wheel and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and her eyes were glazed and watery and she was slurring her words and was struggling to walk in a straight line.

Bagshaw was taken to the police station, according to Mrs Allsop, where she failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

The defendant pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen after the incident on June 23.

The probation service explained that Bagshaw had said she has been struggling with a £25,000 debt and her life has spiralled out of control after a difficult relationship and she has been suffering with depression.

Defence solicitor Kirsten Collins said: “It’s been a difficult period of her life and debt has been a significant problem and she is in a debt management position and the advice is that she should go bankrupt.”

Magistrates sentenced Bagshaw to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also banned from driving for 24 months and must pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.