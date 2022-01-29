Suspected drink-driver flips car on Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire
A suspected drink-driver has flipped their car onto its roof on the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire’s High Peak.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 9:13 am
Officers from Derbyshire police posted pictures of the incident and said the motorist was twice the legal drink-drive limit when tested at the roadside last night.
A Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said on Twitter: “Woodhead Pass in the High Peak. Driver flips car on to roof.
"Twice the drink-drive limit (roadside reading). Taken to hospital and urine sample obtained for analysis.”