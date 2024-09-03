Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Jets and the Sharks are set to battle it out on the streets of Puerto Rico via New Mills Art Theatre this weekend.

Bowden Theatre will be telling the tale of Tony and Maria of West Side Story on Friday September, 6 and two shows on Saturday September, 7.

CEO Stewart Bowden said: “Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music, drama, and heart-stopping dance as our talented youth bring the iconic musical West Side Story - School Edition to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Join us as the local stars of tomorrow take the stage to perform this timeless tale of love, rivalry, and hope.

Stars of tomorrow take to the stage in New Mills to perform West Side Story. Photo submitted

Set in the vibrant streets of 1950s New York, West Side Story tells the story of Tony and Maria, two young lovers caught between rival gangs.

The musical explores the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

The Sharks, who are recent migrants from Puerto Rico, and the Jets, who are white, vie for dominance of the neighbourhood, and the police try to keep order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony, a former member of the Jets and best friend of the gang's leader, Riff, falls in love with Maria, the sister of Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking it back to the streets. Photo submitted

With a soaring score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, this production is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

Stewart said: “We have some incredible talent in this production.

“Our community’s youth have worked tirelessly to deliver a performance that will leave you speechless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be all the classic hits: and people can enjoy unforgettable songs like Tonight, Maria, America, and many more.

The Sharks and the Jets take to New York - or New Mills this weekend. Photo submitted

“It’s also important to support your local arts.

“By attending, you’re not just enjoying a fantastic show—you’re also supporting the growth and development of young artists in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you're a fan of classic musicals or looking for a night out with family and friends, this is a performance you won’t want to miss.”

From the team which brought audiences Les Mis and Annie at New Mills Art Theatre will be performing West Side Story three times.

An evening performance at 7.15pm on Friday followed by a matinee at 2.15pm and a further evening show at 7.15pm this Saturday.

Tickets are on sale now via ticketsource.co.uk/btw