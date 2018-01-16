Snow shuts Snake Pass road

The recent overnight snow fall has shut Snake Pass this morning and care is advised on other snowy high roads.

A Derbyshire County Council issued a statement at just before 6.30am today - Tuesday, January 16 - it said: “The A57 Snake Pass is closed due to snow and isn’t expected to re-open this morning.

“Other high routes - including A537 Cat & Fiddle, A53 Leek Road, A6024 Holme Moss - have had snow, but are passable with care.

“We gritted primary routes 9pm & 4am and secondary routes at midnight.”