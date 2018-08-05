Sledge-hammer vandal must pay £335 after smashing a front door

A sledge-hammer wielding vandal who smashed a front door at a property has been ordered to pay £335 in fines, costs and compensation.

David Craig Gascoigne, 39, of Elton Grove, Buxton, woke the occupant of the property at Granby Road, Fairfield, Buxton, after banging on the door before hitting it with a sledge hammer.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on July 26: “The complainant was in bed at 6am, on Sunday, June 10, and she was woken by Gascoigne banging on the door.

“She saw through the glass down the hallway and recognised him hitting the door with a sledge hammer and the wooden pane smashed.

“She believed he was looking for her ex-partner who was no longer there.”

Gascoigne told police he had consumed a drink and ten diazepam tablets and he had been walking around and even called 999 because he was concerned about the effect of the tablets.

The defendant admitted causing the damage and he was originally bailed to appear at court on June 27 but he failed to attend.

Mrs Allsop said Gascoigne had to be re-arrested and he was caught in possession of 1.4grammes of amphetamine which he claimed he was taking because his medication did not work.

Gascoigne pleaded guilty to damaging the door, failing to surrender to court and to possessing the class B drug.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Gascoigne revealed he has been in and out of mental institutions and he had been ill and has mental health issues because of drug use.

Magistrates fined Gascoigne £120 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.