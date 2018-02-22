SIGN UP FOR A FREE CONFERENCE TO PROMOTE PEAK BRAND

Businesses are being invited to attend a free conference to find out how they can become active ambassadors for the area, update their skills and boost their productivity and profits.

Complimentary places are now available for the Business Peak District Spring Conference at Thornbridge Hall, Ashford in the Water, on Monday, March 5, from 5pm to 8.30pm.

Business Peak District Chairman Jim Harrison, of Thornbridge Brewery, will welcome delegates and will lead a short discussion on ‘Life after Brexit’, focusing on five questions of interest to local entrepreneurs.

Other subjects under the spotlight will be driving productivity in the Peak District and beyond, a timely update on general data protection regulations and the launch of the ‘Inspired by the Peak District’ toolkit.

Existing brand ambassadors who are currently ‘Inspired by the Peak District’ will also be on hand to explain why they have already signed up to the European-funded project’s brand values and how following suit could benefit other businesses.

“Inspired by the Peak District is all about using the area’s iconic brand to help businesses market themselves more effectively, as well as promoting and supporting this very special area,” explained project officer Kate Kearns.

“We’ll also be giving an update on our new, free to use toolkit on the night to help spread the word even more widely about our brand values of offering quality and excellence in a beautiful environment.”

Jim Harrison added: “The conference is a great opportunity for new businesses that haven’t signed up to Inspired by the Peak District to come along and discover how easy it is to join us to reinforce our strong, recognisable brand and showcase their own products and services.

“By working more closely together, we can raise the area’s profile for the benefit of the wider economy and for everyone who lives and works here.”

To book, go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-peak- district-spring- conference-tickets-