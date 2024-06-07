Sheep and two lambs rescued from deep crack near popular Peak District beauty spot

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a sheep with two lambs stuck in a deep crack in the rocks near Crowden Tower at about 4 pm yesterday (June 6).

The only way out was over a steep drop and animals were unable to get out and a walker who spotted the sheep raised concerns that they would either fall off the cliff, trying to get out, or be stuck there and starve.

Soon a team of five volunteers from Kinder Mountain Rescue was sent to the rescue.

A spokesperson for the team said: “Fortunately with a bit of hands on sheep wrangling, the team managed to get the lambs out, shortly followed by the mother who had now decided that being shoved up the rocks was the best way to get back to her babies.”

The three sheep then trotted back to the plateau to eat some grass while mountain rescue team members headed back to the base.

