Seven-year-old High Peak boy signs up for charity run after 14 operations

A seven-year-old boy who was born with some of his organs outside of his body is preparing to complete his first-ever run to support Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where he is a patient.

Max Jones, from Whaley Bridge, will be taking part in the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great Manchester Run on Sunday May 20 with his two brothers, Harry and George, despite undergoing over 14 operations in his young life.

Max and Mum Rachel are full of smiles

Mum Rachel, 37, said: “The hospital will always have a special place in our hearts for the care they have given Max and for the incredible support they have provided to our family along our journey.”

Max was born seven weeks premature at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Manchester with an exomphalos, a defect of the abdominal wall that caused a part of his bowel and intestines to protrude outside of his body.

Aged just two days old Max had surgery on his stomach but struggled to breathe for himself and needed a tracheostomy which was done at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Beckwith Wiedemann Syndrome.

After 16 long weeks, Max was able to go home before receiving pioneering surgery when he was one-and-a-half to remove the breathing aid.

Rachel said: “When Max returned from surgery, he was breathing for himself and was a beautiful shade of pink. Over the coming days he became more alert, dazzling all of the staff with his smile.”

After being under the care of the hospital for so long, Max decided to set himself a fundraising challenge for the hospital at Manchester’s biggest children’s running event.

Jessica Ruth, Events Manager at the hospital charity, added: “We never fail to be inspired by the patients at our children’s hospital, and Max is no exception.

“This run won’t be the easiest task which shows just how remarkable he is. Although he’s been through so much he wants to challenge himself further to help other poorly children at the hospital.”

To sponsor Max, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/rachel-jones152.