See pictures of High Peak's annual Hayfield May Queen carnival and festival

The parade saw a funfair, stalls and entertainment and the crowning of the village's May Queen, with costumes lighting up the streets for the annual event.

1. Hayfield May Queen parade A selection of costumes from the event. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Hayfield May Queen parade Buxton Well Dressing Queen in the procession. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Hayfield May Queen parade A damp start to the parade. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Hayfield May Queen parade The Queen's attendants wrapped up against the weather. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more