A food theme for Sheep Dog Trials float.

See pictures of High Peak's annual Hayfield May Queen carnival and festival

Yesterday hundreds of villagers turned out for the annual Hayfield May Queen carnival and festival parade, which marched through Hayfield.

The parade saw a funfair, stalls and entertainment and the crowning of the village's May Queen, with costumes lighting up the streets for the annual event.

A selection of costumes from the event.

1. Hayfield May Queen parade

Buxton Well Dressing Queen in the procession.

2. Hayfield May Queen parade

A damp start to the parade.

3. Hayfield May Queen parade

The Queen's attendants wrapped up against the weather.

4. Hayfield May Queen parade

