Search begins for Buxton’s new carnival royalty

The hunt is on to find Buxton’s next carnival royalty.

On Sunday February 25, at 2pm, the judges will announce who will wear the crowns and represent the town throughout the next year.

Maureen Kitchen, the Queen’s Secretary for the Buxton Well Dressing Festival Committee, said she would like to see some new faces taking part.

She said: “We are looking for a queen who will be proud to represent the town - this is a position of honour but it really is a lot of fun too, going to other carnivals and undertaking community work.”

Entry numbers for the carnival queen have been down in recent years, although the younger attendant roles still seem to be attracting the crowds.

Maureen said: “The younger girls all love dressing up as a princess but we need more older girls to come forward to be this year’s queen. I’d love to have three people who want to take on the role.”

Those wanting to be the queen need to be aged between 12 and 16, the senior attendants between eight and 11 and the junior queen between five and seven. Pageboys need to be aged between five and 11.

Application forms are available from Hargreaves and from Maureen on 01298 25590, or online at buxtonwelldressing.co.uk/entry-forms.