Sculpture unveiled in Buxton to celebrate area’s quarrying links

A large wooden sculpture has been unveiled in Buxton’s Ashwood Park as a striking symbol of the area’s quarrying heritage.

Jack the Quarryman was commissioned by Tarmac and, with the support of High Peak Borough Council and Buxton Town Team, has made its home in the much-improved park, on one of the key routes into the town.

The partners gather to celebrate Jacks official unveiling.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark its unveiling, High Peak Mayor, Councillor Matthew Stone, said: “Three years ago this park was a hidden gem, cared for but a bit overgrown and needing some extra care and attention. The town team took on the challenge and, in partnership with the council’s parks team, have transformed the space.

“Many more people now enjoy Ashwood Park and, with Tarmac’s generous installation of this very special sculpture, we see yet more progress.

“I’d like to thank Tarmac for presenting this wonderful sculpture – which will remind us all of the importance of the work done by quarry workers – and thanks also to Percival Funeral Directors for inscribing and donating the commemorative plaque.”

Jack was officially unveiled by Tarmac’s Graham Cooper, who added: “The idea for this sculpture came from Viv Russell, director at Tarmac and a member of the quarrying industry for over 40 years.

“The role of quarrying in this area cannot be underestimated and this sculpture is a fitting tribute to all the men and women who have served the industry past, present and future. “Tarmac is delighted to present it to the town.”