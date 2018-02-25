RUSSIAN 'BEAST' IMMINENT: Potentially heavy snow prophesied for Derbyshire over next three days

Weather experts have issued three separate warnings of snow in Derbyshire for next week.

The UK is bracing itself for the coldest spell of weather in years as freezing air from Russia heads towards the country.

By Monday it will turn very cold in what is likely to be the start of the chilliest spell of the winter.

The cold snap is dubbed the 'beast from the east'.

What Met Office warnings are in place for Derbyshire?

YELLOW WARNING OF SNOW VALID BETWEEN 2PM ON MONDAY AND 11.55PM ON MONDAY

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Snow showers, which will have been affecting eastern areas of England from Sunday night, are likely to become heavier, more frequent and more widespread through Monday afternoon. There is the potential for accumulations of 5-10cm in places, while nearby locations may see much less frequent showers and only small accumulations of 0-2cm."

AMBER WARNING OF SNOW VALID BETWEEN 4AM ON TUESDAY AND 11AM ON TUESDAY

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Further snow showers are expected through Tuesday, with the likelihood that a more organised area of snow will push southwest during the morning, bringing 5-10cm of snow in places in just a few hours. Strong winds may lead to drifting of lying snow - and severe wind chill - especially over hills."

YELLOW WARNING OF SNOW VALID BETWEEN 12.05AM ON WEDNESDAY AND 11.55PM ON WEDNESDAY

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Snow showers will bring very variable snow cover, with the potential for a further 10-15cm of snow in places where showers are most frequent while nearby locations may see only small accumulations of 1-3cm. Strong winds will lead to drifting of snow and severe wind chill, while lightning could be an additional hazard, particularly near coasts."

In all three warnings, the Met Office said: "There is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding of some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.