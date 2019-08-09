Reassurances given to Whaley Bridge residents with heavy rainfall expected this weekend

Police and partner agencies have reassured Whaley Bridge residents that appropriate measures are in place for the heavy rainfall expected this weekend.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for the area today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), with thunderstorms and heavy rain expected, leading to warnings that localised flooding could be expected.

READ MORE: Operation to save Toddbrook Reservoir from start to finish - in pictures

The Canal and River Trust are monitoring the water levels in Toddbrook Reservoir and if the water reaches a level of concern the residents in the evacuation zone will be the first to know.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann of Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The ongoing multi-agency work means that we are in a much better position to react to any risks from the dam and any rainfall that may cause local flooding.”

A multi-agency hub is in place at Whaley Bridge Primary School, Buxton Road for residents and businesses.

There are representatives from High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire police, Electricity North West, Cadent Gas, United Utilities, social care, Environment Agency and mental health services at the site and the hub will remain in place for the next five days.

READ MORE: Whaley Bridge is back open for business as life returns to town's streets

A website has been set up by Derbyshire County Council which people can visit for further information at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/whaleybridge.

Police officers and staff will also be in the area for the next five days to assist with any queries from residents and businesses.