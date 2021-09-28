Quad bike rider airlifted to hospital after accident in High Peak

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called to Barmoor at just after 3pm on Sunday to help colleagues at East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance with an accident involving a quad bike in the fields to the south of the A623.

A rider had suffered back injuries in the fall so mountain rescue team members were asked to help transfer the patient to the helicopter.

Initial medical treatment was given by a First Responder Paramedic supported by the Air Ambulance crew when they arrived. The patient was then transferred to the aircraft for onward transfer to hospital and further medical treatment.

The air ambulance at the scene. Photo - Buxton Mountain Rescue Team