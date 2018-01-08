Pub's licence suspended after two serious assaults

A pub in Chapel-en-le-Frith has had its licence suspended pending a review following two serious assaults at the premises in the space of a month.

Our licensing officers applied to High Peak Borough Council’s licencing committee for a review of the licence for The Kings Arms Hotel on Market Place.

The committee, which met on Friday, December 29, suspended the licence with immediate effect for 28 days.

A further hearing on Friday, January 19 will be held to decide on the future of the premises.

DC Rebecca Timperley, of the police licencing team, said: “Due to the serious nature of the incidents and the frequency of them, we applied for a summary review of the premises licence to protect public safety.

"We are always keen to work with licenced premises to offer support but we feel it is appropriate in this case for the licence to be reviewed as our top priority is to ensure the safety of customers and the wider community.

"The premises has the right to object to the findings of the licensing committee and will be able to make full representation at the review hearing.”

The most recent incident took place at around 9.15pm on Friday, December 22 and a 37 year old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 44 year old woman received an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, at Stockport Magistrates Court for assaulting a 36 year old man at the same pub on Friday, November 24.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident in December, or with any information, should call DC Sarah Crosthwaite on 101, quoting reference 17*559038, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.