£107,000 funding secured to improve energy-efficiency of rural social homes in Peak District

The UK aims to achieve Net Zero by 2050, with social housing providers required to achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C for all homes by 2028. The Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) will support PDRHA to improve the energy performance of their homes to ensure they meet this target.

PDRHA will match the SHDF funding, bring the total investment to retrofit homes to over £210,000. This investment will enable them to upgrade 8 homes to meet, or exceed Band C quality. The improvements will include replacing inefficient heating systems with air source heat pumps, installing solar panels which have battery-powered storage, and increasing loft insulation and cavity wall insulation. These retrofit measures, which will be delivered over two years, will make homes warmer, reduce the number of households living in fuel poverty and lower energy bills – improving the comfort, health and wellbeing of residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delivering energy-efficient homes will also have a positive environmental impact by reducing carbon emissions for residents.

Affordable home in Peak District with solar panels

The association recognises that customer experience is fundamental to the success of the project and will be increasing resources, including a dedicated surveyor and Tenant Liaison Officers to ensure residents are supported and their needs are heard and acted on.

PDRHA’s Company Secretary, Richard Mugglestone, is looking forward to making a start on the upgrades: “This funding gives us the opportunity to accelerate our commitment to improve the energy performance of our homes. We know the cost-of-living increase, especially high energy costs, is making life very difficult for many of our customers. This level of investment will improve the warmth and energy-efficiency of our lowest performing homes, cutting residents living costs and making a real difference to their lives.”

Advertisement