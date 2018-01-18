Prestigious Queen’s Nurse honour for former Buxton Girls School alumni

A former High Peak woman has been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Clare Stiles, who grew up in Chinley and attended Buxton Girls’ School, was one of only 20 to receive the accolade from the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

She is currently a clinical team leader for the child health team in Shetland.

Kate Kenmure, child and family health manager at QNIS, said: “She has overseen the implementation of the new university pathway for health visiting. All the staff, as well as myself, use her high standards as a gauge to our own practice.”

Clare has been involved in community nursing since 1993, starting off as a midwife and adding district nursing duties in 1994 and health visiting in 2003 to become a triple duty nurse.

She is now clinical team leader for the child health team in Shetland, which includes health visitors, school nurses and children’s nurses.

The QNIS was established in 1889, following Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee. It was originally the Queen’s Jubilee Institute for Nursing.

In 2017, after a break of almost 50 years, the QNIS reintroduced the Queen’s Nurse title to Scotland.

Executive nurses across Scotland from the NHS, third and independent sectors were asked to nominate expert practitioners.

Successful candidates, including Clare, took part in a nine-month programme of workshops and coaching while working on a development project.

Clare’s dad, Richard Gunter, said: “I am very proud of her. She has got two or three degrees and is qualified in every sort of nursing you can think of. It is fully deserved.”

Clare Cable, chief executive and nurse director of QNIS, said: “These 20 exceptional individuals can be deservedly proud of being awarded this prestigious title.”