The H&H auction returns to Buxton bringing a host of modern classics with low mileage and few owners.

The H&H Classics’ opening auction of 2025, which is also one of the UK’s first physical classic car auctions this year and will be at the Pavilion Garden in Buxton on Wednesday, February 12.

Fans of increasingly popular modern classics will have a good selection of models to bid on at Buxton, with many having few miles on the clock, adding to their appeal.

These include a notably original 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4, which has covered just 12,500 miles from new and is estimated at £30,000 - £35,000.

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “It’s rare to find a 911 with such low mileage, especially one that has never had, or needed, any attention to its factory paintwork or upholstery.

“It’s also only had two owners and we expect strong interest given the collectability of the first generation 996 cars.”

It will be joined by a top specification, 2014 Land Rover Defender 90 XS, which shows just 24,000 miles on the clock and has only one former keeper.

Being a desirable XS specification Station Wagon 90, it features heated seats, air-conditioning, an Alpine stereo with Bluetooth compatibility and a tow-bar, among other extras.

A stylish 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK 320 Elegance Convertible, showing just 41,000 miles is estimated at between £7,000 - £9,000

It is expected to fetch between £32,000 - £36,000.

Another modern classic going under the hammer and potentially ideal for summer motoring is a stylish 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK 320 Elegance Convertible, estimated at between £7,000 - £9,000. The car boasts a long-term family ownership and just 41,000 miles on the odometer.

Meanwhile there’s also an exceptionally original 2003 Range Rover Vogue TD6, with just 38,000 miles showing and estimated to fetch between £8,000 - £10,000, while a single private ownership from new 2006 Jaguar XKR 4.2S ‘White Badge’ design with just 51,000 miles is estimated at £10,000 - £14,000.

While significantly older than the low mileage modern classics on offer, a 1924 Sunbeam 14/40 Tourer, estimated at £22,000 - £26,000, has covered less than 1,000 miles since a full cosmetic restoration, and is considered a very worthwhile re-commissioning project.

A one owner 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler, displaying less than 10,000 miles is estimated at £18,000 - £22,000.

Continuing the low mileage theme are a very rare 2006 MG ZT-T 260 V8, which has covered just 28,000 miles from new and is estimated between £12,000 - £14,000, and a one owner 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler, displaying less than 10,000 miles and estimated at £18,000 - £22,000.

James added: “Our Buxton auction marks the start of a very busy year for H&H Auctions, with 11 auctions in total. We’re incredibly excited to kick off our season with such a wonderful mix of cars and look forward to meeting many passionate enthusiasts in person at the sale.”

The Buxton sale is the first of 11 auction dates for H&H Classics this year, including a new flagship venue in neighbouring Nottinghamshire.

H&H Classics has been continuously trading longer than any other UK or European auction house and they say they have now reached classic status themselves.

For more information about H&H Classics, and the upcoming auction in Buxton, visit www.handh.co.uk.