Whaley Bridge residents will get the chance to hear what High Peak candidates for next month's election have to offer at a meeting in Holy Trinity Church on Buxton Road on Sunday June 23.

A number of organisations concerned with climate and global justice issues have come together to organise this event. They are Aid Alliance, Zero Hour, High Peak Green New Deal, Parents for Future and CPRE- the Countryside Charity.

All the candidates have been invited and are expected to attend and the evening will be chaired by Rev Frances Eccleston.

The candidates will be quizzed about their views on many issues, local and national. Maybe you would like to ask them a question, about how they plan to protect nature or tackle the cost of living crisis.