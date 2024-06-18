Your chance to put key questions to High Peak election candidates
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of organisations concerned with climate and global justice issues have come together to organise this event. They are Aid Alliance, Zero Hour, High Peak Green New Deal, Parents for Future and CPRE- the Countryside Charity.
All the candidates have been invited and are expected to attend and the evening will be chaired by Rev Frances Eccleston.
The candidates will be quizzed about their views on many issues, local and national. Maybe you would like to ask them a question, about how they plan to protect nature or tackle the cost of living crisis.
You can send your question in advance to [email protected] or come along early on Sunday evening and submit a question then. Doors will open at 7pm
