Work to start on reopening toilets at Matlock park play area

Work is due to start on the play area toilets at Matlock’s Hall Leys Park, which are due to reopen in time for the Easter holidays.

The toilets, which have been closed since May 2018, are to undergo refurbishment by a local building company.

Once completed they will feature a drinking fountain and a water bottle filling station, helping to reduce the amount of plastic waste in the park.

Matlock Town Council is receiving ongoing support for the project from Derbyshire Dales District Council, who manage and maintain the park as a whole.

In the longer term more substantial works will be carried out, to improve the facilities for those who live in and visit Matlock.

Councillor Helen Legood, mayor of Matlock, said: “We are excited to get started with the refurbishments and proud that as a town council we are able to provide this valuable facility for visitors and residents alike.”