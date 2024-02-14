Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A meeting at Chapel Town Hall is taking place tomorrow night - Thursday February 15 at 7pm and residents will be allowed to speak on the proposal for 10 minutes.

A demolition notice was submitted to High Peak Borough Council on February, 8 which states: “Chapel en le Frith Parish Council gives notice that it has applied to High Peak Borough Council for Planning consent to demolish this Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA). “The Parish Council is currently considering whether to undertake such demolition, and no final decision has been reached.

“The Planning consent, if granted, will enable demolition to be carried out if the Parish Council does decide on that course of action.

Plans have been submitted to demolish part of the playground at Chapel Memorial Park. Photo Jason Chadwick

“It will be the Parish Council's aim to build another MUGA on a different site in due course.”

Since the notice went live on High Peak Borough Council’s website there have been almost 100 objections.

Resident James Mellor said: “There is uproar in Chapel-en-le-Frith. A legal claim went in to challenge the local children’s park MUGA facility.

“It was three local residents, one who has now moved out of the area.

“It was due to a noise complaint due to the noise and anti-social behaviour.

“From what I understand they are planning to rip the park down, due to a technicality that it wasn’t built exactly 30 metres from the houses.

“People are fuming as this takes a vital facility hundreds of families use every week.

“It is a central part of the community and the only thing around for miles for children. It's a real disgrace.”

Residents can speak to councillors about these plans tomorrow night.

Councillor Kath Sizeland said: “People are understandably concerned about the situation with the MUGA in Chapel Memorial Park.

“There is a meeting in Chapel Town Hall on Thursday Night at 7pm.

“The public as a whole are only allowed to ask questions for 10 minutes.