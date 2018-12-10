Theresa May could be delaying tomorrow’s key Brexit vote

The BBC is reporting that Theresa May could be delaying a vital vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement which is scheduled to take place tomorrow (December 11).

The Prime Minister is expected to give a speech outside Downing Street at 3.30pm today, where it is understood she will announce that tomorrow’s vote is being delayed.

23 November 2017 ....... Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to Leeds College of Building, a specialist further and higher education construction college. Picture Tony Johnson

That will be followed by a statement from Commons leader Andrea Leadsom - and then a statement from the Brexit secretary on Article 50.

Two cabinet sources have told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg Tuesday’s planned Brexit vote will be delayed.

There is not yet any official confirmation of the move, and Downing Street had been insisting the vote would go ahead despite Mrs May being widely expected to lose it.

But a third Cabinet source has told the BBC the vote is “definitely off”.

The vote, which is likely to not pass through parliament due to political divisions, would see MPs voting on Theresa May’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and whether the country should press ahead with Theresa May’s Brexit.

More to follow.