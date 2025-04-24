£70,000 awarded to High Peak Borough for Green Belt assessment
In December 2024, the government announced funding to support local authorities with the costs of undertaking Green Belt reviews.
The purpose of this funding is to ensure that local authorities are well-equipped and supported to implement the changes in the revised National Planning Policy Framework.
A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council said: “The council has been awarded £297,962 to assist with the production of its new Local Plan.
“This follows publication of the Government’s new national planning policy and supporting guidance which includes new minimum housing requirements and the introduction of the new Grey Belt sub-category of Green Belt.
“The funding consists of £227,962 to assist in progressing the Local Plan and £70,000 to assist with additional Green / Grey Belt assessment work required following the changes to national policy.
“Green Belt exists to prevent urban sprawl, a phenomenon whereby cities expand outwards into neighbouring countryside, and is mainly within the north of the Borough.”
Eligible local authorities were invited to submit an Expression of Interest by January 2025 to request a share of this funding and High Peak Borough Council was successful and one of 134 councils which received funding for Green Belt review.
The Green Belt Review aims to provide an independent appraisal of Green Belt areas.
Green Belt land refers to natural, undeveloped, and/or agricultural lands that surround urban areas. These areas may include open spaces, parks, farms, and wildlands, and are designated to prevent urban sprawl and protect the environment. Building on greenbelt land is typically forbidden or severely restricted to maintain its natural state. Local planning authorities are responsible for designating these lands, which play a crucial role in land-use planning
The High Borough Council spokesperson added: “The council’s new Local Plan was subject to an early engagement round of consultation in 2023 with further consultation scheduled for later this year.
“Anyone interested in the development of the Local Plan is encouraged to register on the Council’s consultation database to receive direct notifications of upcoming Local Plan consultations.”
