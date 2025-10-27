£250,000 to tackle on-street parking in Castleton and Rushup Edge

Following a residents campaign £250,000 has been given to Castleton and Rushup Edge to tackle on street parking.

The money has come from the East Midlands Combined County Authority Mayor Claire Ward who has delivered the money to Derbyshire County Council.

She said: “The issue of dangerous parking causing problems in this area has been raised with me by frustrated residents and Jon Pearce, the local MP.

“I'm therefore delighted that Derbyshire County Council are using money provided by the East Midlands Combined County Authority to rectify this.”

The parking problem has been exacerbated by growing social media interest following Tiktok trends promoting the beauty of the area and the experience of seeing sunrise and sun set on Mam Tor.

The illegal parking causes serious issues for local residents and businesses.

There have been examples of gritters, emergency services and tractors not being able to get through.

Mr Pearce alongside local residents and parish councils have been campaigning to find a resolution to these issues.

The MP has raised these issues and held meetings with Peak District National Park Authority, East Midlands Combined County Authority, High Peak Borough Council and local police as well as in Parliament.

He said: “Parking in Castleton and along Rushup Edge has been a longstanding issue but last year it escalated to new levels as a result of a TikTok craze.

“I have been campaigning alongside local residents, stakeholders and parish councils to find a resolution to these issues.

“So, I am hugely grateful to Claire Ward, the East Midlands Mayor, for listening to our concerns and acting.

“The funding Claire has allocated will be a massive help in introducing better road markings and signage. I hope Derbyshire County Council will spend it wisely.”

Mr Pearce says this ‘is only the start’.

He added: “I will continue to work with all stakeholders to explore all options for making tourism in our beautiful area more sustainable.

“This means ensuring parking is available year-round, as it’s no longer just a seasonal issue, improving enforcement to stop illegal parking, and, most importantly, creating integrated public transport that works for both residents and visitors.”