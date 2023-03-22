£1.3m has been secured to insulate High Peak homes.

The money is being provided through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and is designed to improve social housing currently below Energy Performance Certificate C.

This fund supports a range of energy performance measures in social homes in England to help reduce carbon emissions, tackle fuel poverty, and improve the comfort, health, and well-being of social housing tenants.

Robert Largan, MP for High Peak, said: “I am delighted the Conservative Government have stepped up and awarded High Peak with a substantial sum of money to insulate homes for some of our most vulnerable local residents.”This major funding announcement follows last year’s row when it emerged that Labour-controlled High Peak Borough Council’s failed to apply in the first round of funding, says Mr Largan.

He heavily criticised this neglect at the time and condemned the council for letting down the most vulnerable households at a time when households were facing rising energy bills.

He continued by saying the council also failed to submit a bid in the first round of funding of the Levelling Up Fund and failed to win their bid in the second, after independent officials found that their bid “lacked detail”.

He added: “I was bitterly disappointed when Labour Council didn’t even bother to apply for funding to help local families with their energy bills.

“I am really pleased we’ve finally got this money to deliver warmer homes, help families with energy bills and reduce carbon emissions.”

