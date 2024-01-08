Rishi Sunak made a special two-day visit to the High Peak to hold a farmers policy discussion – and present a local pub with a special award.

The Prime Minister visited Buxton, Glossop and Edale as part of a two-day tour of the High Peak, arranged by MP, Robert Largan.

He first visited Buxton Crescent to see the results of the remarkable restoration of the building and to address members of High Peak Conservative Association.

Mr Sunak gave a speech to the crowd, praising the High Peak as ‘the second most beautiful constituency in the country’ only behind his own North Yorkshire seat of Richmond.

PM Rishi Sunak with Wainwright Family. Photo Robert Largan

High Peak MP Robert Largan, who was praised by the PM as being a ‘great champion’ for the area, said: “Buxton Crescent is a real gem of the High Peak.

“It was great to have the Prime Minister come to see first-hand the amazing restoration work completed.

“It was also a good chance to discuss vital local issues such as the need to build the Mottram Bypass, the ongoing upgrade of the Hope Valley line and the regeneration of Buxton town centre.”

The Prime Minister then paid a surprise visit to The Commercial Inn in Glossop. The pub, based on Manor Park Road, was the winner of the High Peak Best Pub competition, organised by Mr Largan.

PM with local Conservative members at Buxton Crescent

The Prime Minister chatted with customers for about 45 minutes talking about everything from Mario Kart to Luke Littler.

Mark Smith, Bar Manager at The Commercial Inn said it was an ‘honour and a privilege’ to be presented the award by Mr Sunak.

He said: “It’s something you’d perhaps expect the Mayor of High Peak to come and present, not the most powerful man in the country.

“To have someone of that magnitude come into our pub was great.

PM Rishi Sunak presenting award to The Commercial landlord and landlady. Photo Robert Largan

“Obviously we had to keep it quiet for security reasons, but we had quite a big crowd in any way at the time so it was a bit of a shock when he walked through the door.

“It went really well. It was a good atmosphere and we enjoyed having him in here, he seemed to enjoy himself.”

Mr Largan said: “It was really special to have Rishi surprise everyone at The Commercial Inn and present them with the award.

“January is a particularly difficult time for pubs with money being tight and lots of people doing Dry January.”

Rishi Sunak PM talks to staff at The Commercial. Photo Robert Largan

Finally, the Prime Minister paid a visit to Ollerbrook Farm in Edale, to hold a special policy discussion with farmers from across the High Peak.

Topics covered included fairer treatment for tenant farmers, rural crime, the need to properly label British meat and the work of local co-operative, Peakland Environmental Farmers.

Mr Largan added: “It was great to bring the Prime Minister to Buxton, Edale and Glossop.

“I was also really pleased to organise a special policy discussion with local farmers from across the High Peak.

“Farmers are the custodians of our beautiful landscape.

“I’m very proud to be their champion in Parliament and to give them a chance to speak directly to the Prime Minister.