Plans to demolish High Peak pub and build petrol station and drive thru are refused

Members of High Peak Borough Council’s Development Control Committee voted against the application for the Fickle Mermaid pub in Chapel-en-le-Frith at a meeting this afternoon.

The controversial application had prompted numerous objections from local residents, and councillors, with many concerns over litter and the loss of a community facility.

Applicant Nathan Tonge told the meeting there would be ‘no adverse effect on the community’ with the creation of an additional filling station and coffee shop on Foresters Way and the development would create more jobs for local residents.

Fickle Mermaid pub

But a number of councillors voiced concerns and objections to the plans for the 24-hour, eight-pump filling station and takeaway coffee store.

Councillor Stewart Young said: “We deserve better than what has been submitted.”

And councillor Jean Todd raised concerns about demolishing a building which was only built around ten years ago, adding: "Demolishing such a new building seems like a loss to carbon.”

However, Councillor Peter Roberts did speak in favour of the application.

He said: “It would provide an excellent spot for HGVs to fill up and take a break and stop the drivers coming into Buxton.”

