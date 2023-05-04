Plans have been submitted to convert the former Willows Day Nursery into six apartments. Pic Jason Chadwick

Last year The Willows Day Nursery on Park Road closed after 25 years in the town following an Ofsted report which graded the facility as inadequate.

The owner then sold her business and it has been bought by Buckley and Hurst Property Development and Management who wish to convert the property.

In a statement submitted to High Peak Borough Council along with the application it states: “The proposed works essentially provide for the change of use of the premises from a former private day nursery to six apartments.”

The application says there will be ‘modest external works’ comprising of the enlargement of two existing windows at basement level to the front elevation; and two light well areas created to the side elevations to provide basement level access.

A Heritage Statement has also been submitted by High Peak Borough Council because the application site falls within the Buxton – The Park Conservation Area.

The main characteristics of the Buxton The Park Conservation Area are large detached and semi-detached villas set within large mature gardens; soft planted boundaries; level lawns surrounded by planted shrubberies and houses raised up on building platforms.

The conservation area also wants to preserve the expansive panoramic views from the central oval and glimpses of important historic buildings.

Buckley and Hurst Property Development and Management said: “The modest nature of the proposed works are not so extensive as to undermine any of these main identified characteristics.

“As such, the development proposal will accord with the objectives of the Buxton Conservation Areas Appraisal which requires development proposals to conserve heritage assets in a manner appropriate to their significance and the distinctive character and setting of individual Conservation Areas.”

They added: “Overall, it is considered the application proposal will serve to conserve the significance of the heritage asset.”

There is still time to have your say on the application as the consultation period runs until June 1.