Walkers have been urged to adhere to closures along a popular Peak District trail – after reports of visitors ignoring barriers and fencing to access the route.

The Peak District National Park Authority has once again urged users of the popular Monsal Trail to be aware of weekday closures on the route throughout January and February 2025.

Reports from on-site staff and contractors this week have confirmed that some trail users are ignoring warning signage, fencing and other barriers – as well as entering active operational areas. Works include tree felling across the trail itself and maintenance to adjacent areas of rockface.

Sections of the 8.5 mile trail, which runs between Bakewell and Blackwell Mill, will be shut to public access as the Authority and contractors undertake tree felling operations for ash dieback – along with other routine safety and maintenance tasks.

Tractors and other vehicles are being used to remove timber along the trails - one of the reasons why walkers have been urged to adhere to any closures. Credit: Peak District National Park Authority

The works will not affect weekend or holiday periods but, between Monday to Friday it is unlikely the full trail will be available as a through-route. Areas not being worked on may remain open.

The Authority says it hopes to then re-open shorter, individual sections of the route as works are complete and those areas are made safe. Initial priority will be on the section between Bakewell and the popular Headstone (Monsal) Viaduct during early January 2025, along with Millers Dale and Chee Tunnel.

The works are required to minimise the risk to trail users from weakened and potential falling trees affected by the disease. Much of the ash tree population of the Peak District is likely to be affected by ash dieback in the coming years, in particular in the White Peak area.

The vast majority of the resulting timber and other material will be removed from the trail, although some small areas of habitat will be left to benefit wildlife. Replacement trees will not be planted, but natural regeneration will be allowed to take place.

A number of visitors have ignored fencing and barriers to access the trail. Credit: Peak District National Park Authority

A spokesperson for the Peak District National Park Authority said: “We’re of course aware of the huge popularity of the Monsal Trail and that any closures will affect both local users and some visitors from further afield.

“However, by undertaking works at this time, it allows to do so with the most minimal impact compared to the rest of the year, and the route will remain fully accessible during weekends throughout.

“These brief periods of restricted access and disruption hopefully mean that we can ensure further closures are not necessary or mitigated for as much as we possibly can.

"Our priority on the National Park’s popular trails network is to minimise the potential risk to trail users from trees within falling distance of the route, and at the same time ensuring the heath of adjacent habitats.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of adhering to all signage, barriers and restricted areas which are in place for direct public safety. Ignoring such closures may put you, our staff or contractors at risk due to active works taking place.”

Information on sections re-opened for use by visitors will be made available on the National Park’s website and social media channels.