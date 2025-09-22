New role for MP who promises High Peak voice will be ‘heard loud and clear’
Mr Pearce announced the news on Facebook and said: “I’ve been asked by the Prime Minister to serve as one of his Parliamentary Private Secretaries, supporting him in Parliament and making sure the Government delivers real change.
“My number one priority will always remain being your MP for High Peak.
“We have already achieved more locally in one year than I ever would have dared promise you over the lifetime of this Parliament.”
Addressing his successes Mr Pearce says he secured £28.6m for the Peak Cluster Carbon Capture project – protecting local jobs, as well as £7.6m to make Snake Pass safer.
He noted Mottram Bypass work is finally starting and there is free bus travel for students as well as new breakfast clubs for schools and the new Peak Partnership is bringing mayors together to back High Peak.
He said: “But there is still much more to do. My new role gives me direct access to the heart of Government – and I’ll use it to make sure High Peak’s voice is heard loud and clear.”
Parliamentary Private Secretaries act as an unpaid assistant to a government minister or a shadow minister. They are selected from backbench MPs as the "eyes and ears" of the minister in the House of Commons
While many congratulated Mr Pearce on his recent appointment there were others who wanted him to use his position to champion the High Peak.
Hargreaves and Son Limited said: “Congratulations on your new role. Do not forget your constitutions.
“Your Chancellor Rachel Reeves is decimating the High Street. We hope that the High Peak businesses survive her reign of tax raids.”
Rachel Purchase said: “We'd be grateful if you could be a strong voice for retaining the levels of environmental standards and safeguards, which planning has thus far had to adhere to, in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill. “There are many of us across High Peak who are gravely concerned about Labour's apparent lack of understanding of, and support for, the environment and biodiversity.”
Kate Grant called on Mr Pearce to use his new powers to support SEND families across the borough.