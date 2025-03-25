New operator set to take on 170 bus route between Chesterfield and Bakewell after Hulleys of Baslow closes

A new operator has been found for the 170 bus route between Chesterfield and Bakewell – securing the future of the service after Hulleys of Baslow collapsed.

High Peak Buses has announced that it will be taking over the operation of the 170 bus service from Wednesday, March 26 – ensuring that local residents continue to have access to essential transport links.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) confirmed that Hulleys of Baslow will cease operating from Wednesday, March 26 – which had left uncertainty surrounding the future of the route.

Recognising the importance of this service to the community, High Peak Buses has worked closely with local authorities and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and minimal disruption for passengers.

David Brookes, Managing Director at High Peak, said: “The 170 bus route provides an important link between Bakewell and Chesterfield and we understand how vital the service is to those who rely on it. Our priority is to deliver a reliable and high-quality service for passengers, and we are committed to integrating this route into our network as seamlessly as possible.”

Passengers can expect the same route and timetable initially, with further improvements under review to enhance reliability and accessibility.

For further details on the service or timetable information, please visit the High Peak Buses website here or contact 0116 298 7222.