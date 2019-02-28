New operator announced to run High Peak's leisure services

The new private operator of Buxton's Pavilion Gardens is to take over the management and operation of leisure services in the High Peak.

High Peak Borough Council has unveiled Parkwood Leisure as its new leisure operator following a tendering process.

The contract will commence on April 1 and is for a period of five years.

The deal is expected to result in savings of over £280,000 a year.

It is understood plans for ‘community hubs’ - aimed at increasing opportunities and places for residents to take part in physical activity - will form a key part of the new vision for the management and operation of the leisure services.

Council leader, Coun Tony Ashton, said: “Being physically active plays an important role in keeping people healthy and has a positive impact on our wellbeing.

“We want to make it easier for people to enjoy sport and leisure activities and Parkwood have some great ideas, including community hubs, to increase not only where and how people can take part but also the range of activities on offer.

"I look forward to working in partnership with them as the plans develop."

Parkwood will also manage four of the council’s football pitches, which the authority said could open up the potential of these sites to host a range of community activities.

Alex Godfrey, Regional Director at Parkwood Leisure, said: “We will deliver a quality, personalised service while ensuring that an active lifestyle is accessible to the local community and we’ll be working with various partners to deliver many projects with the aim of getting those who are currently inactive active.

“As the new operator of Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens, we’re delighted to be further strengthening our relationships and developing leisure services in the High Peak.”