New MP Jon Pearce says ‘change has arrived in the High Peak and in the country’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jon Pearce was elected this morning with more than 22,000 votes.
After the election figures were read out and Jon thanked his campaigners who have worked ‘night and day’ to get to this moment.
He then went on to say: “This is your victory, you are all heroes for change.
“I also want to say a special thank you to two people who have been at my side and had my back from day one Caitlin, Damien – I couldn’t have done it without you.
“Thank you to my family, my wife and my mum for everything you have done.
“I wish my father could have lived longer to see this moment from slum housing to the houses of parliament in a generation. I think he would have got a real kick out of that.
“And last but definitely not least thank you to all the voters in the High Peak who have put their trust in me and a changed Labour party.
“For those that did not vote for me I promise that I will be your voice and I will work tirelessly for every person and every community in the High Peak.
“I know many of you will have voted Labour for the first time, we ran this election as a changed Labour party and I want to thank you for putting your trust in Labour.
“The Conservatives have broken Britain - it will not be an easy job to fix it but the work cannot wait another day.
“Economic security, cheaper bills, safer streets, the NHS back on its feet, secure borders, better opportunities for our children.
“We must rebuild faith in politics and turn a page on the lies, the self-serving, the corruption, the chaos and the incompetence of the Conservatives.
“Country first, party second, a Labour govt under Keir Starmer, back in the service of working people.
“Change has arrived in the High Peak and in the county, now we must all come together to build a Britain we can all be proud of again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.