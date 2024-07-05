New MP Jon Pearce says ‘change has arrived in the High Peak and in the country’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first speech of the newly appointed High Peak MP Jon Pearce said it was time to turn a page on the Conservatives and build ‘a Britain we can all be proud of again’.

Jon Pearce was elected this morning with more than 22,000 votes.

After the election figures were read out and Jon thanked his campaigners who have worked ‘night and day’ to get to this moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then went on to say: “This is your victory, you are all heroes for change.

New MP Jon Pesubmitarce says ‘change has arrived in the High Peak and in the country’. Photo Councillor Damien Greenhalgh.

“I also want to say a special thank you to two people who have been at my side and had my back from day one Caitlin, Damien – I couldn’t have done it without you.

“Thank you to my family, my wife and my mum for everything you have done.

“I wish my father could have lived longer to see this moment from slum housing to the houses of parliament in a generation. I think he would have got a real kick out of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And last but definitely not least thank you to all the voters in the High Peak who have put their trust in me and a changed Labour party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those that did not vote for me I promise that I will be your voice and I will work tirelessly for every person and every community in the High Peak.

“I know many of you will have voted Labour for the first time, we ran this election as a changed Labour party and I want to thank you for putting your trust in Labour.

“The Conservatives have broken Britain - it will not be an easy job to fix it but the work cannot wait another day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Economic security, cheaper bills, safer streets, the NHS back on its feet, secure borders, better opportunities for our children.

“We must rebuild faith in politics and turn a page on the lies, the self-serving, the corruption, the chaos and the incompetence of the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Country first, party second, a Labour govt under Keir Starmer, back in the service of working people.