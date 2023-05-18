Volunteers from the Vision4Whaley steering group promoting the consultation for the new neighbourhood plan.

The plans have been drawn up by Vision4Whaley and if approved would last until 2032.

A spokesperson for Vision4Whaley said: “Without a Neighbourhood Plan in place, any proposed development in our area will be determined in accordance with the High Peak Borough Council's Local Plan, generally speaking without specific policies for Whaley Bridge.

“A Neighbourhood plan offers us an opportunity to define a level of detail which is specific to our own area.

The new Local Neighbourhood Plan would cover Whaley Bridge until 2032. Pic Jason Chadwick

“After an approval process, the detail in the Neighbourhood Plan will sit alongside HPBC’s Local Plan and allows us to have a measure of local control over development which occurs here.

“It means that we can really make a difference to how Furness Vale and Whaley Bridge develop up till 2032.”

First talks of the neighbourhood plan for Whaley Bridge dates back to 2018.

Since then the group wrote a draft plan and engaged with the community in 2020 to 2021.

Have your say on the proposals for the new neighbourhood plan for Whaley Bridge. Pic Jason Chadwick

Between June 2021 and July 2022 there was a consultation on the plan, analysis of responses and a chance to amend the details.

The neighbourhood plan covers the whole of the area including Whaley Bridge, Furness Vale, Taxal and Fernilee, some of which is in the Peak District National Park.

​The community steering group is organised by a small group of volunteers and is supported and partly funded by Whaley Bridge Town Council.

But if the plans are approved what will it mean for the future of the town?

The Vision4Whaley group said: “The plan seeks to positively address climate change, protect the natural landscape, encourage heritage-led regeneration and support communities of the Neighbourhood Area now and in the future.

“The Vision4Whaley Neighbourhood Plan guides future development, focused on the themes of town centre regeneration, residential development, employment, design, natural landscape, green space, heritage, transport and other matters.”

The group says the new vision encompasses the historic town of Whaley Bridge as the urban focus with Furness Vale and a range of smaller rural settlements within the Neighbourhood Area.

The Neighbourhood Plan ‘responds to the challenges these communities face, adapting to changing needs and a changing economic environment’.

The key areas are employment and housing; heritage led regeneration and conservation; environment and climate change; transport and movement and infrastructure.

In the plan it states: “Residential development outside of the Peak District National Park will be supported for the following locations within the defined Whaley Bridge settlement boundary; within the defined town centre, providing street-frontage ground floor units are in uses open to the public; brownfield sites; infill sites in the form of gaps in existing substantially built-up frontages.”

Residential accommodation suitable for older people and those with limited mobility will be ‘supported in suitable locations’ and Self-build housing and community-led housing will be ‘encouraged’.

Looking at the facilities in the area the plan states outdoor spaces that support outdoor community events ‘should be retained’.

The Vision4Whaley team said: “Community facilities have consistently been a theme emerging through the engagement.

“As the population increases within the neighbourhood area it is important for the health and well-being of our current and future communities that there is a balanced range of facilities.”They say this includes protecting key outdoor spaces valued by the communities that use them.

All spaces included in the plan are the yard to the west of the Whaley Bridge Canal Transhipment Shed; the community car space to the north of the White Hart car park; Whaley Bridge Bowling Club car park and green; Whaley Bridge Cricket Club pitch and adjoining spaces; Whaley Bridge Sports Pavilion; Furness Vale Bowling Club; Furness Vale COGS Field; Memorial Park.

The new plan aims to ‘realise the economic and community potential of the historic environment, whilst protecting it for future generations’ as well as to protect Whaley Bridge’s historic environment and support heritage-led regeneration

It is noted Conservation Area status should ‘positively support creative, site-specific design, rather than being a barrier’, whilst also preserving buildings that contribute to its special architectural or historic interest and character and this includes how shops are designed.

The plan says historic shop fronts should be retained, repaired or re-instated where possible and maintain the rhythm of the individual buildings in the street.

Looking forward the neighbourhood plan also wants to create a sustainable future for the residents of Whaley Bridge.

The Vision4Whaley spokesperson said: “The green infrastructure strategy aims through partnerships to develop, enhance and protect biodiversity and green infrastructure.”This means protecting ancient woodland, regionally important geological sites, local nature reserves, local wildlife sites and sites of Special Scientific Interest.

Going forward this means the group would like to see the planting of more native trees, restoring habitats, and planting wildflower verges to improve biodiversity.

The group added: “Whaley Bridge in 2032 will be a sustainable and thriving local community meeting the needs of all generations and prepared for the effects of a changing climate.

“The distinctive local environment, unique character and naturally beautiful surrounding countryside will be preserved and enhanced. “

The plan is now out for consultation with High Peak Borough Council and anyone wanting to comment on the proposal has until midnight on June, 22.