New free housing repairs advice service launches in High Peak

Renters in High Peak will soon be able to access free, impartial advice to help get issues in their homes repaired by their landlords.

The advice service, funded by High Peak Borough Council and provided by Derbyshire Law Centre, will launch with a drop-in session at the Octagon Lounge at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on Thursday September, 11 between 10am and 11.30am.

Executive councillor for housing, Fiona Sloman, said: “Everyone deserves to live in a safe, comfortable, well-maintained home – and most of us are lucky to do so.

“But we know that some people who rent their homes can occasionally experience difficulties in getting issues sorted. That’s why we’re funding this advice service to help tenants who may need some additional support.”

The service will cover tenants of both private and social landlords.

Landlords are responsible for structural issues, such as damp and mould that can’t be fixed by good ventilation, heating, water and boiler repairs and problems with doors and windows, as well as general wear and tear.

Tenants are responsible for any damage they or their families cause.

Councillor Sloman said: “We’re inviting people to come along to the session in September to find out more about the service and what it can offer renters in the High Peak, so please join us if you can.”

Lisa Haythorne, senior solicitor of Derbyshire Law Centre, added: “We are excited to be working in partnership with HPBC and look forward to assisting the local residents.

“We have already had a few cases of serious disrepair and hope to help many residents in the future.”