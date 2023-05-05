Labour extends its powerbase in the High Peak Borough Council election

The previously tightly-contested High Peak Borough Council – with 43 councillors representing 28 wards – had seen Labour narrowly enjoying the majority of seats but today’s count, on May 5, from yesterday’s election, on May 4, has seen Labour leap even further ahead.

Conservative councillors have not only seen Labour’s powerbase grow but the Tories have also been reduced to ten seats. The Green Party secured two seats in the Hope Valley and the Liberal Democrats secured only one, and the Independent Party is represented with just one seat.

The Local Elections have attracted a great deal of interest as many expected changes in light of the national struggle with inflation, the cost of living crisis and high energy prices under the current Conservative Government.

Voters in the High Peak Borough Council helped Labour councillors increase their power base at the local authority as they secured 29 seats in the Local Elections.

The High Peak Borough Council Local Election results include:

Barms; Rachael Quinn (Labour). Turnout 34.05per cent.

Blackbrook; Angela Benham (Labour), Dan Capper (Independent). Turnout 49.06per cent.

Burbage; Chris Payne (Labour). Turnout 37.26per cent.

Buxton Central; Payge Hacking (Labour), Jean Marion Todd (Labour). Turnout 36.01per cent.

Chapel East; Nigel Wetters Gourlay (Conservative). Turnout 35.8per cent.

Chapel West; Sally Dee Pee (Labour), Kath Sizeland (Conservative). Turnout 38.9per cent.

Corbar; Madeline Alice Hall (Labour and Co-operative), Chris Morten (Conservative). Turnout 45.32per cent.

Cote Heath; Linda Grooby (Conservative), Kev Kirkham (Conservative). Turnout 36.22per cent.

Dinting; Dom Elliott-Starkey (Conservative). Turnout 50.81per cent.

Gamesley; Anthony Edward McKeown (Labour and Co-operative). Turnout 16.06per cent.

Hadfield North; Gillian Cross (Labour). Turnout 26.36per cent.

Hadfield South; Bob McKeown (Labour and Cooperative), Edward Peter Siddall (Labour and Co-operative). Turnout 33.31per cent.

Hayfield; Gill Scott (Labour and Co-operative).

Hope Valley; Joanne Wiehe Collins (Green), Charlotte Farrell (Green). Turnout 50.7per cent.

Howard Town; Godfrey Claff (Labour), Damien Thomas Greenhalgh (Labour). Turnout 35.68per cent.

Limestone Peak; Peter Nigel Roberts (Conservative). Turnout 32.53per cent.

New Mills East; Alan Barrow (Labour), Ian Samuel Edward Huddlestone (Labour). Turnout 29.18per cent.

New Mills West; Jenni Benzer (Labour), Simon Evans (Labour). Turnout 40.75per cent.

Old Glossop; Paul Francis Hardy (Conservative), Adie Hopkinson (Conservative). Turnout 49.44per cent.

Padfield; Ollie Cross (Labour). Turnout 38.83per cent.

Sett; Peter Inman (Labour). 51.52per cent.

Simmondley; Stewart Gardner (Labour), Pam Mackey (Labour). Turnout 55.79per cent.

St John’s; Pauline Anderson Bell (Labour). Turnout 44.39per cent.

Stone Bench; Fiona Sloman (Labour), Matt Taylor (Labour). Turnout 24.23per cent.

Temple; Pam Reddy (Conservative). Turnout 51.99per cent.

Tintwistle; Rob Baker (Labour). Turnout 32.88per cent.

Whaley Bridge; Nev Clarke (Labour and Co-operative), David William Lomax (Liberal Democrat Focus Team), Jo Taylor (Labour and Co-operative). Turnout 43.23per cent.

