Labour candidate campaigning to stop cuts to care services

Labour's parliamentary candidate, Jon Pearce, has vowed to fight Tory led Derbyshire County Council plans to close care homes and day care centre in the High Peak. At a meeting at Chapel en le Frith Town Hall on Jon cited his own experience of his family caring for his father with Alzheimer’s as he urged the Tory controlled authority to rethink its closure plans.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

The meeting in Chapel was one of a number organised by the union UNISON and heard impassioned pleas from relatives of people who depend on Whitestones care home and Eccles Fold day centre, both threatened with closure. They were among more than 100 attendees including staff and carers who dispute the Council’s claim that the facilities are under-used, saying no effort has been made to replace staff lost during Covid, leaving beds lying vacant.

“I know from personal experience how important these facilities are,” says Jon, who’s standing for Labour in the High Peak. “They offer such wonderful care to people living with dementia and they are a lifeline for their families who are caring for them. At a time when we need more care homes and more affordable care, I just don’t understand what the Conservatives are thinking.”

Jon Pearce addressing the Town Hall meeting in Chapel

Relatives of people using services in and around Chapel said alternative providers had long waiting lists and the cost of private care was prohibitive. One attendee said she had had to give up her teaching job to care for her mum and she could see a real difference after the respite care her mother had received at Eccles Fold.

“You could feel the passion and frustration in the room,” said local Councillor Sally De Pee. “I fully support Unison and the campaign to stop DCC making these closures. As Borough Councillor I will do all I can to make this Tory County Council see sense.”

Whitestones in Chapel is one of 11 care homes at risk of closure and the eight day centres on the County Council’s list include Eccles Fold at Chapel, the Jubilee Centre at New Mills and Queen’s Court in Buxton. A consultation on the proposals is open for public comment until 7th August. Labour has launched a petition against the cuts.

