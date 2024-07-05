Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High Peak’s newest MP Jon Pearce for Labour has thanked people for voting for him.

With a landslide victory and taking 22,533 seats Jon Pearce has been voted in as the new Labour MP for High Peak.

Speaking after his win he said: “Thank you to everyone in High Peak who has put their faith in me.

“For those that voted for other parties I will be your voice too and for every community across this amazing place we call home.”

‘I will be your voice ‘ says new High Peak Labour MP Jon Pearce. Photo Jon Pearce

The results were counted and Jon was named the winner of the seat at just before 4am today Friday July, 5.

Robert Largan for Conservative gained 14,625 votes but lost his seat, Catherine Cullen for Reform got 6,959 votes, Joanna Collins for the Green Party received 3,382 votes and Peter Hirst representing the Liberal Democrats achieved 1,707 votes.

A spokesperson for the national Labour party offered congratulations to Mr Pearce.

They said: “Labour gain High Peak from Conservatives, Congratulations Jon Pearce.”

Nationally Labour have already taken 368 seats leaving the Conservatives far behind with just 93 Members of Parliament so far - as 77 seats are yet to be assigned.

In Derbyshire Labour have so far not lost a single seat across the county - winning the Derbyshire Dales, Erewash, Amber Valley, High Peak, Bolsover, Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, South Derbyshire and Derby North and South seats.