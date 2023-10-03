A jobs fair which is helping High Peak people into employment was visited by hundreds of people at the weekend.

The annual High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair was held in Buxton over the weekend. Photo Robert Largan

The event was organised by High Peak MP Robert Largan and is his third jobs fair since he was elected.

The event took place in The Octagon in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens where there were more than 70 employers.

Mr Largan said: “Thanks to everyone who came along to my third High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair in Buxton.

“We’ve had over 70 employers and hundreds of local people attending.

“It’s been a really positive event and we’ve already got great feedback from people who have secured interviews.”

Some of the employers included Tarmac, Barratt Homes, Nestle Waters and CEMEX, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Lloyds Bank.

As part of the event there was also a free CV writing and advice workshop which was being run by the Zink Project and Google.