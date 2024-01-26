Alex Forsyth will lead Any Questions? the BBC Radio 4 politics show at Hope Valley College next month. Photo BBC

The secondary school in the Hope Valley will be welcoming radio presenter Alex Forsyth on Friday February, 16 for the live recording.

The school is part of the Chorus Education Trust and marketing manager Jennie Lillis said: “We are delighted to announce that Hope Valley College will be hosting BBC Radio 4’s ‘Any Questions?’This topical panel discussion show, which is broadcast live, will feature audience questions being put to panellists from the worlds of politics, media and beyond. “Tickets for the event – which are free – have quickly sold out.”

Any Questions? was first broadcast in October 1948, and was only intended to run for six editions.

Any Questions? is broadcast from a different location each week and over the years it has broadcast from educational institutions, performing arts venues, and religious and government buildings.Host Alex Forsyth is only the sixth presenter in the shows history and she took over the reins in 2022.

She worked as a BBC political correspondent for the past eight years, putting her on the frontline of British politics during a particularly busy time which has seen three general elections, the EU referendum, multiple leadership contests and the Covid pandemic.

Since 2019 she’s travelled the UK, spending time with communities and providing the link between political strategy in Westminster and the wider public mood and so will be well placed to deal with the questions from the Hope Valley audience.

The panellists and speakers have not been announced yet but normally include MP’s and people of note for the area.

