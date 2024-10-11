Mr and Mrs Bailey who MP Jon Pearce spoke about during Prime Minister's Questions. Photo submitted

High Peak MP Jon Pearce has raised the plight of a dementia patient facing the potential ‘devastating’ closure of a day centre in New Mills with the Prime Minister.

Derbyshire County Council say care home and day care centre facilities are under used and shutting them would free up cash to redesign the service.

There are seven care homes at risk of closure across the county including Whitestones in the High Peak.

There are also three day centres at risk in the High Peak including Ecclesfold Resource Centre in Chapel-en-le-Frith; Jubilee Centre in New Mills and Queen’s Court in Fairfield.

MP Jon Pearce gave his first question at Prime Minister's Questions. Photo submitted

Mr Pearce asked Keir Starmer about the county council’s proposed cuts at Prime Minister’s Questions, the first time the new MP has been selected to speak.

He said: “Conservative led Derbyshire County Council are proposing to close adult day centres and care homes across Derbyshire.

“My constituent, Pat, was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

“The Jubilee Centre in New Mills is a lifeline for her and her family. She always returns home happier, less confused and less anxious and for David, her partner and main carer, it provides a vital respite.

“They are not sure how they will survive if it is closed.

“Will the Prime Minister join me in calling for Derbyshire County Council to think again on these devastating cuts for older people and their families?”

The Prime Minister replied to express his shock at the impact of the proposed cutbacks to adult social care by Derbyshire County Council.

He said: “Councils across the country were at the frontline of the last government’s ruinous economic failure that left people who rely on services counting the cost.

“There’s no quick fix to this but we will provide councils with more stability and certainty through multi-year funding settlements ensuring councils can plan their finances for the future properly and we will work with local leaders to deliver this.”

Pat’s husband and main carer, David Bailey, said, “The difference in how Pat is when she attends is amazing.

“She’s happy, less confused and less agitated. I have time for myself for a few hours without having to worry about her.

“It’s hard to estimate the cost in monetary terms but without the support of the centre, I don’t think I’d have coped.

“I wouldn’t have had the mental or physical strength to continue to care for her.

“We are grateful that Jon Pearce is fighting to keep the Jubilee Centre and the other day centres and care homes open and that he raised the issue at PMQ’s.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council added: “We understand this is an unsettling time for people who use our day centres and residents of our care homes and their families, and we’d like to reassure them that no decisions have yet been taken.

“We’re currently looking at all the feedback we’ve received as part of the public consultation which will be fully taken into consideration in a further report which is due to be considered by our Cabinet in November.”