High Peak MP ‘welcomes’ Prime Minister’s winter fuel cuts U-turn
More than 10 million pensioners lost out on the payments, worth up to £300, when the pension top-up became means-tested last year.
Now Sir Keir Starmer has announced plans to ease these cuts to winter fuel payments.
High Peak MP Jon Pearce said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s statement.
“We inherited an economy in an absolute mess from the Conservatives and had to take urgent action to stabilise the public finances.
“Because of the decisions we have made we are now the fastest growing economy in the G7, interest rates have been cut four times making mortgages for families and borrowing for the government cheaper.
“If that allows us to look again at increasing the number entitled to the Winter Fuel Allowance, then that would be great news."
The winter fuel payment is a lump sum of £200 a year for households with a pensioner under 80, or £300 for households with a pensioner over 80.
It was previously paid in November or December to all pensioners, but 10.3 million lost out last year after the government restricted eligibility to those who qualify for pension credit.
The income threshold for pension credit, the main benefit to qualify to continue to receive winter fuel payments, is currently £11,800 a year for individuals and £18,023 for pensioner couples.
Mr Pearce said: “I have not met anyone who disagrees with the Government’s policy of means testing the Winter Fuel Allowance.
“It cannot be right when so many people are struggling with the cost of living for the Government to be giving £200 to millionaires like Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Branson.
"What I have been saying to ministers and people on the doorstep is that we need to look at the thresholds when the finances allow."
He added: "My mum is just a few pounds above the threshold because she inherited a small portion of my Dad’s pension when he died, so I understand personally how difficult it has been for some people.
“So I very much welcome the Prime Minister making that case too."