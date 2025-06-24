High Peak MP votes in favour of End of Life Bill

By Lucy Ball
Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:20 BST

The MP for the High Peak, Jon Pearce, has voted to give people at the end of their lives a say in how they die in what he has called ‘one of the most significant’ votes he will make in Parliament.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was passed with a majority of just 23 votes as 314 MPs voted in favour and 291 against.

This means adults who are terminally ill, subject to safeguards and protections, will be able to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life.

Speaking about the vote Mr Pearce said: “I am under no illusion that the vote I have just cast will be one of the most significant ones I make as your Member of Parliament.”

Jon Pearce has voted in favour of the Terminally Ill (End of Life) Bill which means terminally ill adults will be provided with assistance to end their own life.placeholder image
He said that he thought ‘long and hard’ about how to vote on this emotive issue and says he ‘carefully considered’ everything local people sent him prior to the vote.

He said: “Your voice really does matter, and I would not have been able to make as informed a decision without the hundreds of personal stories that have been shared with me by local people.

“Some of the experiences that constituents have shared with me will stay with me for the rest of my days.

“Ultimately I had to make a decision. That is what you elected me to do.

“I decided to cast my vote in favour of the Bill.

“ I concluded that those who are terminally ill and near death ought to be able to decide how they die.

“To have lived on their terms they should be able to die on their terms, with dignity to the last.”

Mr Pearce says he was concerned to make sure the safeguards would protect vulnerable people from coercion.

“No Bill can ever be perfect but I concluded that the choice to die must sit alongside high-quality palliative care. I am glad that the Bill will be reviewed alongside palliative care in this country.”

The Bill will now progress to the House of Lords for further scrutiny, where further amendments could be made. He added: “I know some of you will be disappointed but I hope you understand how carefully I have come to my decision.”

