High Peak MP seeks people’s views on local government shake up
New plans published this month stated the government wants all remaining two-tier areas in England to be eventually restructured into single-tier unitary authorities. High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire County form one of these two-tiered systems.
If the proposal is approved it will mean a new single authority will replace them and High Peak MP Jon Pearce wants to get residents' views on this possible shake-up.
He said: “While the goal of simplifying local government structures is welcome as it has the potential to save costs, streamline accountability and improve public services, it is crucial that any changes do not become too remote from the communities they serve.”
He worries about the remoteness and lack of attention paid to High Peak by Matlock under the current arrangement as it is brought up consistently on doorstep and in the casework he supports people with.
"I fear if the proposal goes ahead, we in High Peak will continue to be left behind,” he said.
He says he is pleased that Labour led High Peak are looking at all options before making a submission, including the possibility of joining Greater Manchester.
“I am determined that the High Peak should get the best possible deal. Our geography has often meant that we are on the edge of everywhere. This is a chance to put ourselves at the centre of new opportunities for economic growth and public service delivery.
“All of our trains, whether from Buxton, New Mills, Chapel, Whaley Bridge, Glossop or across the Hope Valley, where I live, all go into Greater Manchester. No trains or major transport routes go south towards Matlock or into the rest of Derbyshire.
“More people use hospitals in Greater Manchester, like Stepping Hill and Tameside than they do at Chesterfield in Derbyshire, which can often lead to difficulties coordinating care and community services in our local areas.”
“Many of our young people, if they do not go to college in High Peak, cross the border into Greater Manchester.”
Mr Pearce continued: “In simple terms, on a day-to-day basis we look North not South. I believe we should be part of the Northern Powerhouse and all the opportunities that would bring local businesses and jobs.
“It may be possible to achieve that through other options in this process and I am glad High Peak is willing to explore all opportunities before making a submission to the Government.”
“Whatever option is decided upon, it will not change our sense of place or belonging to our local communities. This is about getting the right option for how we are governed locally and regionally to deliver the best possible future for our towns and villages in terms of economic growth and public services.”
A government spokesperson said: “At the time of writing, we do not know what new unitary councils will be created or what areas they would cover.”
The Labour MP for High Peak is seeking residents’ views on the reorganisation and has set up a survey on his website for people to share their comments with him. This can be accessed at jon4highpeak.com/LocalGovChanges
