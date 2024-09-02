Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly elected High Peak MP says an office has been secured but with renovation work it may not be open to the public for another three months.

Jon Pearce gained his seat as the High Peak’s MP in July and says he is proud of how much he has achieved in seven weeks.

This comes after complaints from readers to the Buxton Advertiser about a lack of a dedicated space for Mr Pearce to speak to constituents.

Reader Robin Baldry said: “How can we contact our local MP?

High Peak MP at a recent surgery in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo submitted

“There are no surgeries, no office in the High Peak.”

When those claims were put to Mr Pearce he said: “We have achieved so much in such a short time.

“We will be in office a long time so we wanted to find the right space.

“We have now secured an office in Chapel-en-le-Frith, I picked it as it was central to the constituency and easily accessible.

“The office needs renovations - it doesn’t even have a toilet yet!

“And these changes need to be approved through the High Peak Borough Council planning committee so these things do take time but I hope the office will be up and running in three months.”

He said that there have already been two surgeries one in Glossop and one in Chapel-en-le-Frith with more planned in the coming weeks.

These will be on Friday September, 6 in Buxton, Wednesday September, 18 in Hayfield, Friday September, 20 in New Mills.

In October the first surgery will be on Friday 4 in Hope, followed by Friday October, 11 in Glossop and coming back to Buxton on Friday October, 18.

Mr Pearce said: “Since I took office I have employed four members of staff who are all local, received 4,000 emails and dealt with 800 case work issues and visited 24 organisations, community groups, and businesses.

“I’m proud of how much the team and I have already achieved.”

When asked about the cuts to the winter fuel allowance for pensioners Mr Pearce added: “I am organising two Older People’s Cost of Living events, one in New Mills and one Buxton in September, in partnership with various support agencies and charities, to ensure that High Peak residents are receiving their full entitlements as we head into the winter months.”