High Peak MP says it was ‘great honour’ to meet the King at Buckingham Palace
The reception was held by Their Majesties, The King and Queen.
The event was organised by the Palace to welcome newly elected Members of Parliament from the 2024 election and recently appointed Members of the House of Lords.
Reflecting on the occasion, Mr Pearce said: “It was a great honour to represent
High Peak at Buckingham Palace and meet Their Majesties, The King and Queen.
“His Majesty was in good spirits and looking so well following his recent treatment.”
During their conversation, His Majesty inquired about Mr. Pearce’s maiden speech in
Parliament.
Mr. Pearce said: “He asked how my maiden speech had gone, and we joked with him about surely he had watched all 400 odd of them.
“He said he had actually read some of them with interest.
“This once again demonstrates His Majesty’s incredible dedication and commitment to public service.”
The reception was attended by over 300 guests, including prominent political figures such as the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
The event provided an opportunity for new MPs to engage with Their Majesties in a relaxed setting.
Mr Pearce expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet The King and Queen, and added: “It was a memorable experience to be the guest of His Majesty and I was hugely proud to represent High Peak.”