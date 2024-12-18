High Peak MP Jon Pearce reflects back on a year that has been ‘not like any before’ after being elected in July.

Mr Pearce said: “It’s been a year of great change for Britain, High Peak and my family.

“In July Britain overwhelming voted for change, with Keir Starmer securing a landslide majority.

“Here in High Peak, we achieved the second-best result in Labour’s history.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce reflects on 'year of great change'

“It was the greatest honour of my life to be elected to represent you in Parliament.

“I have been working hard every day since to repay the faith placed in me.”

Having not stood for Parliament before Jon said he was not totally sure what to expect.

“It is definitely not like any job I have ever had before,” he said.

“I’m extremely proud of the start we have made locally.”

He said: “We have dealt with more than 5,000 new cases, far more than any other newly elected MP I am aware of and received almost 16,000 emails.”

He also says since July he has held 10 in-person surgeries, seeing over 80 people, and held three virtual surgeries.

He also said he has been campaigning against cuts to care homes and adult day centres proposed by Derbyshire County Council.

“Indeed, I raised it in my first question at Prime Minister's Questions.”

The first part of the year he said he enjoyed speaking to thousands of people right across High Peak on the doorstep.

Mr Pearce said: “The message was almost universal that people were sick and tired and that nothing works.

“I know people are desperate for change on all fronts. We have made a good start but it will take time to turn this tanker around.”

Jon also made his maiden speech in the Bill to renationalise the railways.

He said: “Our train services locally are truly shocking and I will not let up until we get the long overdue improvements we deserve.

“I have also been appointed to the parliamentary committee tasked with delivering the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation, including better paternity and maternity leave rights.

“Having celebrated the birth of our baby girl this year, supporting other families to get off to the best possible start is a priority for me.”